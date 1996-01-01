6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Does a reaction occur when oxygen gas is bubbled through an acidic solution of Mn(NO3)2 under standard-state conditions? If there is, what is the reaction?
A
A reaction occur when oxygen gas is bubbled through an acidic solution of Mn(NO3)2 under standard-state conditions.
4 Mn2+(aq) + 6 H2O(l) + 5 O2(g) → 4 MnO4—(aq) + 12 H+(aq)
B
A reaction occur when oxygen gas is bubbled through an acidic solution of Mn(NO3)2 under standard-state conditions.
4 Mn2+(aq) + 12 H+(aq) + 5 O2(g) → 4 MnO4—(aq) + 6 H2O(l)
C
A reaction occur when oxygen gas is bubbled through an acidic solution of Mn(NO3)2 under standard-state conditions.
4 MnO4—(aq) + 12 H+(aq) → 4 Mn2+(aq) + 6 H2O(l) + 5 O2(g)
D
A reaction does not occur when oxygen gas is bubbled through an acidic solution of Mn(NO3)2 under standard-state conditions.