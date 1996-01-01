14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the mass of KCl that must be added to a 1.50 L of water so that the solution freezes at –6.50°C. Assume that KCl completely dissociates in the solution and the density of water is 1.00 g/mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
136 g
B
164 g
C
152 g
D
195 g