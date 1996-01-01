7. Gases
Partial Pressure
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas mixture consisting of argon, carbon dioxide, and helium is used for MIG welding. The total pressure of a tank of the gas mixture is 475 atm, and the partial pressure of argon is 309 atm. What is the percentage of argon in the tank by volume?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
65.1%
B
53.7%
C
21.7%
D
15.4%