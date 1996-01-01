15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following mechanism:
Step 1: NO2(g) + NO2(g) → NO3(g) + NO(g)
Step 2: NO3(g) + CO(g) → NO2(g) + CO2(g)
Does NO3(g) act as a catalyst or intermediate for the reaction mechanism shown?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Intermediate
B
Catalyst
C
Cannot be determined.