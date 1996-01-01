15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of hydrogen (H2) with iodine (I2) produces hydrogen iodide (HI).
H2(g) + I2(g) → 2 HI(g)
The reaction was performed in such a way that the concentration of I2 was kept constant over the course of the reaction. The natural log of the concentration of H2 was plotted against time and the following graph was obtained:
Determine if the mechanism below is consistent with the obtained data:
I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g) (fast)
H2(g) + 2 I(g) → 2 HI(g) (slow)
The reaction of hydrogen (H2) with iodine (I2) produces hydrogen iodide (HI).
H2(g) + I2(g) → 2 HI(g)
The reaction was performed in such a way that the concentration of I2 was kept constant over the course of the reaction. The natural log of the concentration of H2 was plotted against time and the following graph was obtained:
Determine if the mechanism below is consistent with the obtained data:
I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g) (fast)
H2(g) + 2 I(g) → 2 HI(g) (slow)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the written mechanism is consistent with the obtained data.
B
No, the written mechanism is not consistent with the obtained data.
C
This mechanism cannot be confirmed without more data.