The reaction of hydrogen (H 2 ) with iodine (I 2 ) produces hydrogen iodide (HI).

H 2 (g) + I 2 (g) → 2 HI(g)

The reaction was performed in such a way that the concentration of I 2 was kept constant over the course of the reaction. The natural log of the concentration of H 2 was plotted against time and the following graph was obtained:

Determine if the mechanism below is consistent with the obtained data:

I 2 (g) ⇌ 2 I(g) (fast)

H 2 (g) + 2 I(g) → 2 HI(g) (slow)