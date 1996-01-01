18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
The titration curve shown below was obtained when a 20.0 mL sample of monoprotic acid was titrated against a solution of 0.15 M NaOH solution.
A. Calculate the initial concentration of the monoprotic acid in mol/L units.
B. Calculate the dissociation constant (Ka) for the monoprotic acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.112 M; 1.78×10-5
B
0.056 M; 1.78×10-5
C
0.112 M; 4.75
D
0.056 M; 4.75