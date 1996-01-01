18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
0.127 M NaOH was used to titrate 0.219 g of an unknown monoprotic acid sample. Using the titration curve based on the gathered data, what are the pKa and molar mass of the acid?
0.127 M NaOH was used to titrate 0.219 g of an unknown monoprotic acid sample. Using the titration curve based on the gathered data, what are the pKa and molar mass of the acid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pKa = 7.000
molar mass = 58.0 g/mol
B
pKa = 6.800
molar mass = 57.5 g/mol
C
pKa = 8.700
molar mass = 115 g/mol
D
pKa = 5.800
molar mass = 95.8 g/mol