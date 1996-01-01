8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.85-g lead weight, initially at 10.3°C, is submerged in 7.55 g of water at 52.3°C in an insulated container. What is the final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
51.8°C
B
42.0°C
C
52.8°C
D
49.1°C