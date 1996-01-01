8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A silver block, initially at 58.5 °C, is submerged into 100.0 g of water at 24.8 °C, in an insulated container. The final temperature of the mixture upon reaching thermal equilibrium is 26.2 °C. What is the mass of the silver block?
A
77.1 g
B
59.1 g
C
67.3 g
D
72.4 g