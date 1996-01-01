6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
H2SO4 and Ca(OH)2 both conduct electricity when dissolved in separate solutions, but the conductivity is lost when the two solutions are combined in equal molar amounts. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When the two solutions are combined in equal molar amounts, an insoluble compound, CaSO4, is formed, which produces no appreciable amount of ions. As a result, the solution does not conduct electricity.
B
When the two solutions are combined in equal molar amounts, an insoluble compound, CaSO4, is formed, which produces too many ions. As a result, the solution does not conduct electricity.
C
When the two solutions are combined in equal molar amounts, a soluble compound, CaSO4, is formed, which produces no appreciable amount of ions. As a result, the solution does not conduct electricity.
D
When the two solutions are combined in equal molar amounts, a soluble compound, CaSO4, is formed, which produces too many ions. As a result, the solution does not conduct electricity.