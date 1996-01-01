6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Each of the following aqueous solutions was tested using the conductivity apparatus shown below. Predict whether the light bulbs in each would result in bright, dim, or dark.
(a) 0.25 M sucrose
(b) 0.25 M phosphoric acid
(c) 0.25 M potassium nitrate
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) dim; (b) bright; (c) dark
B
(a) bright; (b) dim; (c) dark
C
(a) dark; (b) dim; (c) bright
D
(a) bright; (b) dark; (c) dim
E
(a) dark; (b) bright; (c) dim