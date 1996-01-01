7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7. Gases Partial Pressure
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 285 mL flask contains a mixture of CO, CO2, and O2 at 15°C. What is the partial pressure of O2 if the total pressure is 795 torr, the CO has a partial pressure of 265 torr and the CO2 has a partial pressure of 355 torr?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
445 torr
B
180 torr
C
145 torr
D
175 torr
E
530 torr