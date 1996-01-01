8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The value of −1207.6 kJ/mol for CaCO3(s) is based on the table of standard enthalpies of formation (H°f). Which of the following reactions has a H°f equal to −1207.6 kJ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ca2+(aq) + CO32−(aq) → CaCO3(s)
B
Ca(s) + C(s) + O3(g) → CaCO3(s)
C
Ca(s) + C(s) + 3/2 O2(g) → CaCO3(s)
D
2 Ca(s) + 2 C(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 CaCO3(s)