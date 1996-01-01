8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Diisopropyl ether is a compound used as a solvent in paint thinners and stain removers. A 0.2150 g sample of diisopropyl ether was burned in excess oxygen which produced 0.5557 g CO2(g) and 0.2654 g H2O(l). A separate sample of diisopropyl ether vapor was placed in a 1.00 L vessel at 70.5°C and had a final pressure of 98.0 kPa. The mass of the vessel increased by 3.504 g.
If the enthalpy of combustion of diisopropyl ether is ΔH°c = –4010.1 kJ/mol, calculate its standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–703.0 kJ/mol
B
–351.5 kJ/mol
C
452.2 kJ/mol
D
– 738.0 kJ/mol