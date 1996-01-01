8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compound A contains only C, H, and O. In a reaction, 1 volume of A is burned in 4 volumes of O2 to form 3 volumes of CO2 and 3 volumes of H2O. Calculate ΔHºf for A if the combustion of 3.65 g A releases 112.4 kJ of heat.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–239.22 kJ/mol
B
–117.38 kJ/mol
C
+103.66 kJ/mol
D
+212.49 kJ/mol