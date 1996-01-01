Determine if the following statements are true or false.

(a) For a reversible process, the entropy change of the surroundings is equal to zero.

(b) For a reversible process, the value of the entropy of the surroundings is equal and opposite to the change in entropy of the system.

(c) The change in entropy of a reaction is a path function.

(d) For a reversible process, the entropy of the universe is equal to zero.