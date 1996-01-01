19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the following statements are true or false.
(a) For a reversible process, the entropy change of the surroundings is equal to zero.
(b) For a reversible process, the value of the entropy of the surroundings is equal and opposite to the change in entropy of the system.
(c) The change in entropy of a reaction is a path function.
(d) For a reversible process, the entropy of the universe is equal to zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) True; (b) False; (c) True; (d) False
B
(a) True; (b) True; (c) True; (d) False
C
(a) False; (b) True; (c) False; (d) False
D
(a) False; (b) True; (c) False; (d)True