8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an insulated container, a zinc block that was initially at 89.2°C was added to 75.0 g of water at 23.0 °C. When the mixture reached thermal equilibrium, its final temperature is 29.4 °C. What is the mass of the zinc block? (czinc = 0.388 J/(g∙°C))
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
44.0 g
B
88.0 g
C
43.3 g
D
86.6 g