7. Gases
Effusion
7. Gases Effusion
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following experiment:
A Kr gas was allowed effuse through a small hole under constant pressure. The 2 L sample of Kr took 96.0 s to effuse. Another gas of unknown identity went through the same conditions. It took a 2 L sample of the unknown gas 55.5 s to effuse. Calculate the molar mass of the unknown gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
19.8 g/mol
B
20.2 g/mol
C
32.0 g/mol
D
28.0 g/mol