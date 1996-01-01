Two substances, C and D, initially at different temperatures, come into contact and reach thermal equilibrium. The mass of substance C is 12.1 g and its initial temperature is 19.5 °C. The mass of substance D is 28.3 g and its initial temperature is 63.4 °C. The final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium is 41.5 °C. If the specific heat capacity of substance C is 1.67 J/(g·°C), what is the specific heat capacity of substance D?