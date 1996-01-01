8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
8. Thermochemistry Thermal Equilibrium
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the two substances M and N. Substance M has a mass of 5.16 g and is initially at 18.6°C. Substance N has a mass of 22.3 g and is initially at 56.4°C. The two substances come into contact with each other and reach thermal equilibrium. The final temperature of both substances is 49.7°C. Given that the specific heat capacity of substance N is 2.34 J/g•°C, calculate the specific heat capacity of substance M.
Consider the two substances M and N. Substance M has a mass of 5.16 g and is initially at 18.6°C. Substance N has a mass of 22.3 g and is initially at 56.4°C. The two substances come into contact with each other and reach thermal equilibrium. The final temperature of both substances is 49.7°C. Given that the specific heat capacity of substance N is 2.34 J/g•°C, calculate the specific heat capacity of substance M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.16 J/g•°C
B
1.12 J/g•°C
C
2.18 J/g•°C
D
3.11 J/g•°C