Consider the two substances M and N. Substance M has a mass of 5.16 g and is initially at 18.6°C. Substance N has a mass of 22.3 g and is initially at 56.4°C. The two substances come into contact with each other and reach thermal equilibrium. The final temperature of both substances is 49.7°C. Given that the specific heat capacity of substance N is 2.34 J/g•°C, calculate the specific heat capacity of substance M.