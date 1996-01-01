A 17 g of -4.5 °C ice cube is put into a beaker with 350 mL of 78 °C hot water. Calculate the final temperature in the beaker. (enthalpy of fusion of water = 6.01 kJ/mol, specific heat capacity of liquid water = 4.184 J/g•°C, specific heat capacity of ice = 2.03 J/g•°C, density liquid water = 1.00 g/mL)