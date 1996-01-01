13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the alignment of the molecules in a liquid crystal for three different temperatures
Which of the following is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The alignment of the molecules at T1 has the highest temperature
B
The alignment of the molecules at T2 has the highest temperature
C
The alignment of the molecules at T3 has the highest temperature
D
The alignment of the molecules at T1, T2, and T3 have equal temperature