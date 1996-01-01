13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is correct for molecules that exhibit a liquid crystalline phase?
Which of the following statement is correct for molecules that exhibit a liquid crystalline phase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molecules with a liquid crystalline phase exhibit this phase at high temperatures and pressures
B
Molecules with a liquid crystalline phase exhibit this phase at distinct temperatures and pressures
C
Molecules with a liquid crystalline phase exhibit this phase at low temperatures and pressures
D
None of the above