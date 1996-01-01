6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrous acid is a weak monoprotic oxyacid of nitrogen. It is too unstable to exist freely but has been observed in aqueous solutions. Note the fact that nitrous acid is a weak electrolyte and describe which particles(from solute only) will be present in its aqueous solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NO2– and H+
B
HNO2 and OH–
C
HNO2 and NO2–
D
HNO2, NO2– and H+