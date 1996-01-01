6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Electrolytes
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following diagram which shows the electrolysis of a molten salt (the "electrolyte"). As voltage is applied in the cell, zinc is produced and chlorine gas is evolved. Based on this, determine the identity of the electrolyte.
Consider the following diagram which shows the electrolysis of a molten salt (the "electrolyte"). As voltage is applied in the cell, zinc is produced and chlorine gas is evolved. Based on this, determine the identity of the electrolyte.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Zn2Cl2(l)
B
ZnCl3(l)
C
ZnCl(l)
D
ZnCl2(l)