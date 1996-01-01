6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Although ammonia is a gas, it has good solubility in water. Its aqueous solution can be as concentrated as 31% w/w at room temperature. Which solute particles will be present in its aqueous solution? Note that ammonia is a weak electrolyte.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NH3 and H+
B
NH3 and OH–
C
NH3 and NH4+
D
NH3, NH4+ and OH–