Decomposition of nitromethane (CH 3 NO 2 ) takes place according to the following reaction:

2 CH 3 NO 2 (l) → 2 CO(g) + H 2 (g) + N 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(g)

How many moles of gases are produced when a 3.125 mL sample of nitromethane is completely decomposed? The density of nitromethane is 1.1371 g/mL.