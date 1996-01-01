3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Decomposition of nitromethane (CH3NO2) takes place according to the following reaction:
2 CH3NO2(l) → 2 CO(g) + H2(g) + N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
How many moles of gases are produced when a 3.125 mL sample of nitromethane is completely decomposed? The density of nitromethane is 1.1371 g/mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.1545 mol
B
0.1746 mol
C
0.1812 mol
D
0.1622 mol