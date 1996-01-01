14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is fructose more soluble in water or in benzene? What are the intermolecular forces between the more soluble solvent and fructose?
Is fructose more soluble in water or in benzene? What are the intermolecular forces between the more soluble solvent and fructose?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
benzene; dispersion, dipole–dipole,
B
water; dispersion, dipole–dipole, hydrogen bonding
C
benzene; dispersion, ion–dipole,
D
water; dispersion, hydrogen bonding