PRACTICE PROBLEM
The total United States land area is 3.12 million square miles and 539 million acres of it is covered by forests. Calculate the forest area in mi2 and its percentage relative to the total area. (1 acre = 43,560 ft2, 1 mi = 5280 ft).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.21 x 106 mi2, 69.31 %
B
2.67 x 106 mi2, 83.69 %
C
5.96 x 105 mi2, 15.69 %
D
8.42 x 105 mi2, 26.99 %