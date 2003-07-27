1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the corresponding English Units from the Metric Units or vice versa
a. 23 dm = _ rod
b. 12 mi = _ hm
c. 9891 mg = _ oz
d. 328 dam = _ mi
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 23, b. 12, c. 9891, d. 328
B
a. 1.2x103, b. 0.74, c. 2.804, d. 5.28x104
C
a. 0.46, b. 1.9x102, c. 0.3489, d. 2.04
D
a. 50, b. 16, c. 28350, d. 161