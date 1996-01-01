Cement is the source of about 8% of the world's carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions. The manufacture of cement produces about 0.9 kg of CO2 for every kg of cement. In 2021, 92 million metric tons of cement were produced in the United States. Calculate the volume of CO 2 emitted by cement production in the U.S. in 2021. Assume that it behaves as an ideal gas under the conditions of 1 atm and 25°C.