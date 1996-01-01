8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 5.60 g sample of Phenalene (C13H10) is burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature increases from 21.52 to 41.21 °C. Calculate the total heat capacity of the calorimeter given that the heat of combustion of phenalene is -42.35 kJ/g.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
21.5 kJ/˚C
B
1.01 kJ/˚C
C
12.0 kJ/˚C
D
5.12 kJ/˚C