8. Thermochemistry Constant-Volume Calorimetry
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The heat per gram of a sample of benzene was measured at constant volume using a calorimeter. The first sample of 3.70 g benzene was burned with an observed temperature increase of 8.93 °C. The second sample was 9.32 g benzene. If water was lost during changing the sample, which of the following will be observed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The heat per gram of the first sample will be less than the heat per gram of the second sample.
B
The heat per gram of the first sample will be greater than the heat per gram of the second sample.
C
The heat per gram of the first sample will be equal to the heat per gram of the second sample.
D
Cannot be determined due to incomplete information.