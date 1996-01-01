7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7. Gases Partial Pressure
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mixture of gases contains the following gases with their partial pressures: N2, 315 torr; O2, 210 torr; and He, 167 torr. What would be the total pressure (torr) of the mixture?
At 25.0°C, how many grams of each gas is present in a 2.16-L of this mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.02 g, 0.390 g, 0.0776 g
B
1.12 g, 0.852 g, 0.0847 g g
C
1.02 g, 0.781 g, 0.0776 g
D
1.12 g, 0.781 g, 0.0847 g
E
0.513 g, 0.852 g, 0.0954 g