7. Gases
Partial Pressure
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Heliox, a medical treatment for patients with difficulty breathing, contains 85.0 g of helium to every 15.0 g of oxygen. Calculate the partial pressure of oxygen when the total pressure is measured to be 7.3 atm.
A
0.94 atm
B
5.9 atm
C
0.16 atm
D
1.2 atm