15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate of a chemical reaction increases as the temperature is increased. The following table shows how the value of the rate constant (k) changes as the temperature is increased.
Using the data in the table, calculate the value of Ea and A.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ea = 2.74 kJ/mol; A = 0.0874
B
Ea = 2.74 kJ/mol; A = 0.0613
C
Ea = 4.15 kJ/mol; A = 0.0259
D
Ea = 8.41 kJ/mol; A = 0.0825