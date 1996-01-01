When the lanthanum metal undergoes oxidation, it commonly forms La3+ ions. The ease of oxidation of lanthanum was studied and the following data were gathered:

I) Zinc metal deposited on the strip when a strip of lanthanum metal was immersed in an aqueous solution of Zn(NO 3 ) 2 .

II) Lanthanum metal deposited on the strip when a strip of sodium metal was in an aqueous solution of La(NO 3 ) 3 .

Based on this information, determine which elements best define the lanthanum's position in the activity series?