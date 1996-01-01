6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the lanthanum metal undergoes oxidation, it commonly forms La3+ ions. The ease of oxidation of lanthanum was studied and the following data were gathered:
I) Zinc metal deposited on the strip when a strip of lanthanum metal was immersed in an aqueous solution of Zn(NO3)2.
II) Lanthanum metal deposited on the strip when a strip of sodium metal was in an aqueous solution of La(NO3)3.
Based on this information, determine which elements best define the lanthanum's position in the activity series?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
K, Ba, Ca
B
Cr, Fe, Co
C
Mg, Al, Mn
D
Na, Zn, Fe