6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
109PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the emf for the voltaic cell with the reaction
4 Cr2+(aq) + O2(g) + 4 H+(aq) → 4 Cr3+(aq) + 2 H2O(l)
when PO2 = 0.75 atm, Cr2+(aq) = 1.7 M , Cr3+(aq) = 0.012 M, pH at the cathode half-cell = 3.25.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.46 V
B
1.79 V
C
1.66 V
D
1.73 V