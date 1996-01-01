The overall reaction for a a voltaic cell is Co2+(aq) + Ni(s) → Co(s) + Ni2+(aq). The cell potential is +0.16 V when the concentration of Co2+ in the cathode is 1.5 M. Calculate the concentration of Ni2+ in the anode half-cell for this case.

Ni2+(aq) + 2 e– → Ni(s) E° = –0.26 V

Co2+(aq) + 2 e– → Co(s) E° = –0.28 V