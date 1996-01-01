6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
110PRACTICE PROBLEM
A voltaic cell is built and operates at 298 K using the following reaction: Fe(s) + Co2+(aq) → Co(s) + Fe2+(aq). When Fe2+(aq) = 0.750 M and Co2+ = 0.350 M, what is the emf of the cell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.18 V
B
0.17 V
C
0.16 V
D
0.15 V