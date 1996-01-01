15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ester hydrolysis reaction takes 6.80 h to complete at 45.0 °C but takes 2.25 h to complete when the temperature is raised to 85.0 °C. Calculate the activation energy (in kJ/mol) for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
22.2 kJmol
B
26.2 kJmol
C
18.2 kJmol
D
12.8 kJmol