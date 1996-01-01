7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 250 mL evacuated flask has a mass of 112.78 g when filled with 378 torr of an unknown gas at 29.0 °C. What is the molar mass of the unknown gas if the mass of the 250 mL evacuated flask is 112.36 g?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
75.7 g/mol
B
83.7 g/mol
C
155 g/mol
D
71.8 g/mol