7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gas A is composed of nitrogen and oxygen. At 20 ºC, a 0.230 g sample of A exerts a pressure of 1.844 atm while in a 100 mL container. Determine the molar mass and a probable formula of gas A.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The molar mass of A is 92.0 g/mol and its formula is N2O4.
B
The molar mass of A is 46.0 g/mol and its formula is NO2.
C
The molar mass of A is 44.0 g/mol and its formula is N2O.
D
The molar mass of A is 30.0 g/mol and its formula is NO.