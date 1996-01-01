7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gaseous hydrocarbon contains 79.85 % carbon and 20.15 % hydrogen by mass. At the pressure of 760 mmHg and temperature of 25 °C, a 256mL sample of the gas was measured to have a mass of 0.315 g. Identify the molecular formula of the compound.
A
C8H12
B
C2H6
C
C3H6
D
C6H12