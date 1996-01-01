15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
O2 and CO2 for the given reaction are 1st order and 2nd order, respectively.
CO2 + 1/2 O2 → CO3
Determine the unit of the rate constant if the observed rate of disappearance of CO2 is 8.9x10−5 M/s when CO2 is 0.018 M and O2 is 0.017 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
M−2•s−1
B
M−1•s−2
C
M−1•s−1
D
M−3•s−1