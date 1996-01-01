15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate law for the reaction X + Y → Z is rate = k[X]2[Y]. What is the change in rate when [Y] is tripled? Will the rate constant change when the [Y] changes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate increases by a factor of 9; Rate constant increases by a factor of 9
B
Rate triples; Rate constant triples
C
Rate increases by a factor of 9; Rate constant is unchanged
D
Rate triples; Rate constant is unchanged