3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrochloric acid solution reacts with aqueous silver nitrate to form solid silver chloride and aqueous nitric acid. If 10.00 g of silver nitrate reacts with 15.00 g of hydrochloric acid, what mass of hydrochloric acid will remain in the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.45 g
B
9.76 g
C
10.5 g
D
12.8 g