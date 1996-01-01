12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is the structure of Diazepam (sold under the brand name Valium), a drug primarily used for the treatment of seizures. Identify the orbitals that overlap to form bonds 1 and 2. Ignore resonance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bond 1: C sp3 + Cl sp3Bond 2: C–O σ bond: C sp2 + O sp2C–O π bond: C s + O s
B
Bond 1: C sp2 + Cl sp3Bond 2: C–O σ bond: C sp2 + O sp2C–O π bond: C p + O p
C
Bond 1: C sp2 + Cl sp2 Bond 2: C–O σ bond: C sp3 + O sp3C–O π bond: C sp + O sp
D
Bond 1: C sp + Cl sBond 2: C–O σ bond: C sp + O pC–O π bond: C p + O s