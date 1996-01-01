Serotonin is a type of chemical messenger known as a neurotransmitter. It plays an important role in regulating a variety of body functions and feelings. In an experiment, rats are dosed with 1.5 mg/kg of a new drug and it showed an increase in serotonin in their brains by 0.35 mM after just 5 minutes. Calculate the molecules of serotonin produced in this amount of time if the rat's brain was measured to be 4.50 mm3.