6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
An antibacterial agent is being developed for a newly discovered bacteria. For the experiment, 5.00 mL of 5.5 X 10-5 M antibacterial solution is used for an a bacterial colony containing 4.1 x 106 cells. Calculate the ratio of the antibacterial agent molecules to the number of bacteria cells.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.06 x105
B
1.54 x108
C
3.48 x1011
D
4.04 x1010